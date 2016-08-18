Having competed as a bachelorette in 2014 and been head Bach Queen herself in 2015, it’s fair to say that Sam Frost would definitely know a thing or two about how things really go down in the Bachelor mansion.

And after a tumultuous episode last night, the morning radio host shared some pearls of wisdom to help us guess who may come out of this season with Richie’s heart.

Posting to her Twitter account on Tuesday, 26-year-old Frost explained, “It’s safe to assume anyone Bach girl posting on social media or updating their profile doesn’t “win” the Bachelor #processofelimination”.

We’ll give you a minute while you go through Instagram and cross reference who’s still in the house and who’s been posting (hint: Keira has been).

Frost also went on to share her thoughts about Wednesday night’s episode on Facebook, offering words of support to Megan, whose shock (not really all that shocking because we all knew about it) departure made waves throughout the house and saw the newly introduced intruders wondering what the hell they’d wandered into.

"Mad respect Megan!" Frost began her post. "Such a genuine chick... Good on her for calling B.S!!! oh and producers please show more of Nikki & Olena... Nikki seems super down to earth and normal. I'm pretty sure everyone would love to see her shine more #TheBachelorAU".