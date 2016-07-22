Sam Frost was absolutely adorable in her 'babetown' teenage years.

Ah, those awkward teenage years. The ones we would much rather pretend didn’t happen, and we’d much prefer to burn all of the incriminating photographs of our fashion/makeup/hair disasters.
Except if you’re Sam Frost.
The former Bachelorette-turned-radio host bravely shared a throwback snap on her Instagram, telling her followers to “meet teenage Sam”.
In the photo, Sam proudly shows off her braces, even though she says she had a “mouth full of painful ulcers”. She also said she’d only “just discovered tweezers”.
“I then spent the next five years with no eyebrows,” she wrote.