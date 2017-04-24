Sam Frost has no time for those 'hot Logies hookup' rumours.

Forgot what you might have seen, read or heard about Sam Frost today.

After hours of speculation and media gossip as to how she spent the Logies after-party, and how long she kicked on for, and in the company of whom, Sam has issued a firm — and clearly amused — statement via Instagram Stories.

Suffice to say, the radio host and soon-to-be Hells Kitchen contestant has no time for erroneous whispers about hook ups with entertainment reporters:

(Just FYI, John Caldwell is a Channel 10 reporter and entertainment reporter for KIIS FM.)

In more factual news, Sam turned heads at the ceremony in her black Aelkemi dress.