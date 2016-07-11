'I don't want to be here anymore': Sam Frost reveals heartbreaking mental health battle.

Last week, after long-running battle with cyber bullying, former Bachelorette Sam Frost sent out a worrying tweet to her followers.
Interspersed with condemnation for the star’s bullies, was a deep concern about the 27-year-old’s mental health, many noting the tweet was similar to that Charlotte Dawson posted before taking her own life.
This morning on her breakfast show with Rove McManus, the popular media personality opened up about her “dark” struggle.
“When I started this job, I’d been dealing a lot with the previous two years,” Sam explained on air.
“It was emotionally and mentally exhausting. And then I started this job – and I love my job – but I copped a really hard time.
“And everyone was so critical, and the media was critical, and trolls were just horrendous and I was just getting so heavily trolled, and other elements to it that I don’t even want to mention.