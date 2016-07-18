Sam Frost debuts love song to Sasha Mielczarek. It's everything we could hope for and more.

There is one bit of advice my mother gave me that has always stuck: you can’t be good at everything.

Former Bachelorette and 2Day FM co-host Sam Frost demonstrated her unique singing abilities on Monday’s Rove and Sam show.

Frost, 27, performed the debute of the love song she has been work-shopping with industry heavyweights Delta Goodrem and One Republic front man, Ryan Tedder.

The ballad titled “Crash Into Sash” is a real life love song dedication to blokey beau Sasha Mielczarek.

I have studied the song in infinite detail to share its highlights.

"He's a mighty big unit and he sure can pash."

"And you know he's gonna get that kiss when he says romantic things like this..."

Frost then puts on a flawless Sash/Oscar the Grouch impression to sing:

"Hey Sam, oh you are so pretty."

Romance.