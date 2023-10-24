How constipation became Bachelor In Paradise's most wholesome storyline.

There are few things in this world that feel less relatable than a show like Bachelor in Paradise. Over a dozen hot, thin, usually tanned 20-somethings living at a beach resort in Mexico while they drink cocktails and go on absurdly extravagant dates. That was until a case of severe constipation made it a show that could truly represent the masses.

Enter contestant Sam. She came to the island with the same expectation as all the other contestants: to find love, and not become the butt of a joke on national (and now international) television. But unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, because just three episodes into her season, Sam revealed something profoundly troubling: she hadn’t pooped in the NINE DAYS since she got to the island.

Sam is now the most relatable woman I've ever seen on a reality TV dating show. Image: YouTube/BachelorNation.