lifestyle

Sam Armytage tells Mamamia: "I don't need you to speak for me."

Samantha Armytage is like any woman, really. She’s dated some bad guys, wrestled with the idea of being single, managed a love-hate relationship with her body, and worked really hard for what she’s got.

Oh, except that she gets up at 3.40 every morning, spends 3 hours on live telly, and sometimes finds herself in a relationship with Russell Crowe or Eric Stonestreet without knowing it.

The 38-year-old Sunrise host was disarmingly candid when she sat down with me for her first-ever interview with Mamamia. And that in itself is a big deal…

Remember that time Sam wore silver high heels on air, her co-host David Koch brought a stripper pole out on set for her, and our editor-in-chief Jamila Rizvi defended her against that sexist gesture? It didn’t go down well with Sam, who was – well, not happy with someone stepping in to speak for her. Koch spent 7 minutes on air ranting about the issue, and the media called it #StripperGate.

“When you’re at the centre of something like that and everyone is talking about you, it’s like you’re in a washing machine and you just put your head in your hands and ask people not to speak for you,” she said, kindly but firmly.

“What you need to remember, at Mamamia, is that everything we do is under speculation,” she says. “Sometimes you just want to say, Hey, I don’t need you to speak for me. I did that… Kochie is the first person to tell you he doesn’t always make the right decision… ”

Listen to what Sam had to say in our exclusive, one-on-one interview here. She talks about why everyone’s obsessed with her dating history, how she can sneak to the supermarket without being recognised, that time she was shamed for not being a size 10, what a “crappy” industry television can be, how she got to where she is, and how she had any time at all to write a book.

And if that interview made you want to look at a bunch of photos of Sam, here you go:
10424383_240401376154818_851409523_n.jpg
10369558_275400532642276_1195708680_n.jpg
10246101_270075736494343_2014587947_n.jpg
925281_722200307825982_857077882_n.jpg
918182_262072107307925_2041354562_n.jpg
923999_731234856944300_590590067_n.jpg
10004080_772009746176383_120888565_n.jpg
10449064_1495894667307984_1495485749_n.jpg
10448959_1466566940248791_1064944656_n.jpg
10431983_246654962196940_139940802_n.jpg
10387908_581739111944375_1570871747_n.jpg
10358335_630301007061357_129086237_n.jpg
10358206_232918320240108_1302351845_n.jpg
10354476_290195924481322_1855686237_n.jpg
10326486_616975165058822_970221354_n.jpg
10268827_881644038518564_1838704237_n.jpg
10251299_1488547828027175_88965587_n.jpg
10249125_1442487379322899_1888778910_n.jpg
10246158_441293805973624_64243618_n.jpg
10011245_1483400038539998_1698158556_n.jpg
10387766_733027133386725_253774903_n.jpg
10471948_713643815347971_661690772_n.jpg
927972_1478277352405738_520622467_n.jpg
927342_728046150575157_695857581_n.jpg
926175_848669491814872_1294889868_n.jpg
926169_805992876095191_1621945686_n.jpg
917123_842872395741373_136936159_n.jpg
10011160_1471332106430078_1737196633_n.jpg
10358319_1436362866624482_1775809786_n.jpg
10349438_851686394841527_1582093137_n.jpg
sambetterjt.jpg
saminsta1.jpg
saminsta10.jpg
saminsta11.jpg
saminsta13.jpg
saminsta14.jpg
saminsta15.jpg
saminsta16.jpg
saminsta2.jpg
saminsta3.jpg
saminsta4.jpg
saminsta5.jpg
saminsta7.jpg
saminsta8.jpg
saminsta9.jpg
Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    How To Handle Toxic Relatives

    The Well

    Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

    You Beauty

    What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

    Can't Live Without

    Your Questions Answered

    Hitched
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???