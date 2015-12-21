beauty

Stop what you're doing. Sam and Snez might be getting married on TV.

Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski’s love story began when they met on reality TV show The Bachelor Australia.

So it only seems fitting that as the first couple to be engaged off the back of the show, they would marry on our screens too. And according to a Channel 10 spokesperson, it might be a very real possibility.

Sam and Snez. Image via @samjameswood Instagram.

New Idea reports that a Ten spokesperson confirmed that they would be keen to pursue another TV project involving Sam and Snezana after the huge ratings success they had with The Bachelor.

Shortly after their engagement in Tasmania, Sam shared the news on his Instagram, posting "When you know, you know." Snez was clearly over the moon, posting "Happiest Girl in the World” a short while later.

WATCH Sam and Snezana reveal their relationship. Post continues after video...

Video via The Project

Sam and Snez are the first couple to be engaged off the back of The Bachelor Australia. The other couples who began relationships out of the show, such as Anna Heinrich and Tim Robard, Blake Garvey and Louise Pillidge, and The Bachelorette's Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek, are all still dating.

While Sam and Snez are yet to confirm their potential televised wedding, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it's true.

