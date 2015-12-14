There’s always a bit of scepticism around whether couples really can find true love on a reality TV show, but it seems Sam and Snez – who announced their engagement yesterday – did just that.

To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at their whirlwind romance.

Their first meeting:

Snezana made quite an impression on Sam from early on and made herself stand out from the crowd during their brief meeting by saying her exotic name rhymes with ‘parmigiana’. (This is possibly the moment he knew she was the one for him.) She was also upfront from the start about being a single mother to nine-year-old Eve.

Their first date:

Unlike the usual ‘let’s go for a drink’ type date us mere mortals would be forced to endure, in reality TV land things are a little more extravagant.

Back when Bachie Wood and Parmigiana had their first date.



Sam and Snez take to the sky in a hot air balloon on theirs and the romance begins to flow. With a post-flight picnic of wine and baked goods, love was destined to happen here.

After a slightly awkward lean-in, the pair kiss. All in all, a promising start.

Their strong ‘physical connection’:

While all the girls are bobbing for apples and shearing sheep during a group date at a farm, Sam only had eyes for Snez.

He pulls her aside and tells her their “physical connection” makes up for the fact they barely know each other and that when they are apart he can’t stop thinking about her. And who can blame him? She is gorgeous. He is gorgeous. They will have gorgeous babies.

They pashed. Again.

Their second date:

The Italian-themed date involved pizza-making, talking about emotions, eating a very fancy dessert and, of course, pashing. Sam told Snez he would be willing to be a step-dad. Cute.

Snez takes Sam to meet her family:

Sam meets the other love of Snez’s life – Eve, as well as her entire Big Fat Macedonian family. Naturally, he is grilled about the two other women he is still considering as potential suitors, questioned about how he plans to manage the fact the pair live on opposite sides of the country and reminded that Eve is the most important thing is Snez’s life. It would be enough to scare off even the most well-intentioned bloke. But not Sam. Sigh.