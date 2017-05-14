Australia's first Bachelor baby is on the way.

Happy news, Australia: our very first Bachelor baby is on the way.
On Sunday evening, Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski announced they are expecting their first child together.
“Snez… a) has just eaten a bowl of pasta bigger than her head, b) can’t do up her pants, c) is having a BABY! d) all of the above,” Sam captioned an Instagram photo of the pair, who met on the third season of The Bachelor Australia in 2015.
He answered his own question: all of the above.
Snezana, a scientific sales representative come stylist, has an 11-year-old daughter Eve with her previous husband.
She also shared a pregnancy announcement of her own, with a photograph of herself, Eve, and a clearly growing bump.