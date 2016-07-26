Friends and family spill happy baby news for Sam and Phoebe Burgess.

Rugby league star Sam Burgess and his media personality wife Phoebe Burgess are expecting to welcome a baby Burgess.

The Daily Telegraph reports that friends and family were told when Phoebe, who just launched her own line of active wear, reached the end of her first trimester last week.

The couple, who are both 27, tied the knot late last year in a ceremony that would put even the most well-curated Pinterest board to shame.

“They’re over the moon and can’t wait,” a friend of the couple told the Daily Telegraph.

“They are really so happy. They’ve been carrying on as normal, no particular cravings for Phoebe so far. She feels very lucky.”

Happy Hundred you big legend. ❤️???? #100 @samburgess8 A photo posted by PHOEBE BURGESS (@mrsphoebeburgess) on Mar 31, 2016 at 4:14am PDT

Just last month Phoebe gushed about her hubby’s affinity for little ones to the paper, saying he was a”natural” father. “Sam loves kids,” she said. “He plays like a child with them. We sit around and it is always Sam who is holding or playing with a child. He’ll be a natural dad for sure.” The couple first met through friends in 2014. Congrats guys! Want more of this loved up pair? Take a look through our gallery:

Phoebe and Sam. Image via Instagram.

