A suppression order on the Salt Creek attacker has been lifted with the court naming the man involved as Roman Heinze.

Heinze, 60, was found guilty of kidnapping, endangering life, causing harm with intent to cause harm and assault charges over an attack on two international backpackers on February 9 last year.

During the trial, the court heard a Brazilian backpacker was found naked and screaming for help on a beach in South Australia’s Coorong region and the other backpacker, a German woman, was found covered head to toe in blood.

The two young women only met each other in the days prior through a mutual friend, and decided to travel together as they both wanted to see the sights along the Great Ocean Road to Melbourne.

Heinze met the women after responding to an advertisment the Brazilian woman put on the website Gumtree looking for a lift for the trip.

More to come.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.