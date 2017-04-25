The moment Salma Hayek thought she'd sprung her husband having an affair.

Salma Hayek, star of Frida, Desperado and yes, Puss in Boots, has revealed the moment she thought her husband of six years was having an affair.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 50-year-old joked about how the language barrier between her and husband Francois-Henri Pinault can lead to a few… difficulties.

Salma was born in Mexico, and speaks Spanish, while her husband prefers his native French.

"English is like Switzerland, it's the neutral territory... so we speak in English with very bad accents, both of us," she told Fallon.

And it's those accents that paved the way for the moment Salma assumed she had sprung her husband in the midst of an affair.

"I see his phone, and there is this message...'Hi, this is Elena," Hayek said.

"'If you want to improve your English you have to practice. Do you want to practice now?'