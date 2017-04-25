celebrity

The moment Salma Hayek thought she'd sprung her husband having an affair.

Salma Hayek, star of Frida, Desperado and yes, Puss in Boots, has revealed the moment she thought her husband of six years was having an affair.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 50-year-old joked about how the language barrier between her and husband Francois-Henri Pinault can lead to a few… difficulties.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault have been married since 2009. Image via Getty.

Salma was born in Mexico, and speaks Spanish, while her husband prefers his native French.

"English is like Switzerland, it's the neutral territory... so we speak in English with very bad accents, both of us," she told Fallon.

And it's those accents that paved the way for the moment Salma assumed she had sprung her husband in the midst of an affair.

"I see his phone, and there is this message...'Hi, this is Elena," Hayek said.

"'If you want to improve your English you have to practice. Do you want to practice now?'

Salma Hayek angry
When the actress saw a message from mystery woman 'Elena' on her husband's phone, she was "furious". Image via YouTube.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

"I was so furious. I said, obviously she's desperate, he's not calling her. Should I say something? No...I trust him, I'm not going to say anything."

But just four hours later, Salma confronted him over dinner.

"I'm eating and I go, 'Who the hell is Elena?' He's like, 'I don't know'," she said.

LISTEN: What drives someone to snoop? And is electronically cheating even a thing?

"I said, 'You tell that Elena that I speak English and you can practice your English with me!' He said, 'Do you mean Elsa'?"

With that, Francois-Henri began to laugh.

Salma Hayek app cheating
Salma soon realised she had misunderstood the message on her partner's phone. Image via YouTube.

It turns out, Elsa was an app that he had downloaded to work on his accent and improve his English.

Although her relationship was safe, Salma had a warning for viewers: "Don't get it because his French accent is still very strong, so... it doesn't work."

ADVERTISEMENT

Our favourite happy celebrity couples .

age gap
Beyonce and Jay-Z
George and Amal
Adam and Behati
ADVERTISEMENT
Adam and Leighton
Chris and Bec
ADVERTISEMENT
Chris and Elsa
Jessica and Eric
Emily and John
ADVERTISEMENT
Hugh and Deborra-Lee
Jen and Jake
ADVERTISEMENT
Kim and Kanye
Blake and Ryan
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???