Cancer survivor Sally Obermeder's miracle baby news.

TV host Sally Obermeder has announced that she and her husband, Marcus Obermeder, are expecting their second child together.
The Daily Edition star shared her news on Instagram writing: “Yes, it’s true. Thrilled to bits to share that @marcusobermeder and I are adding to our family thanks to the most incredible surrogate.”
Sally’s daughter, Annabelle Grace, 4, beams while holding up a sign that reads “I’m going to be a big sister”.
Obermeder, a breast cancer survivor, has told Sunday Night about the upheavals her and husband Marcus have been through in their desire for another child after her own fierce battle to save her life.