Cancer survivor Sally Obermeder's miracle baby news.

Obermeder, 42, was pregnant with daughter Annabelle when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After an eight-month battle in October 2012 doctors told her she was clear of the disease. But while clear of cancer the news was not all she had hope for.

Sally Obermeder and husband Marcus with Annabelle. Via Instagram

She told New Idea in 2015, that despite her and Marcus's wish for more children doctors told her she could not carry another pregnancy.

"I've been told in no uncertain terms that it’s far too dangerous for me to be pregnant again, in terms of the cancer returning. It's sad and disappointing and I have cried a lot about it, because I loved being pregnant with Annabelle. It was just the most amazing experience.

"But if the cancer does come back, there's not much doctors can do for me. That’s it, so I would never risk it. Given that knowledge, you would never knowingly do that to yourself or to your family."

Sally and Annabelle. Via Instagram.

But the popular TV host explained there was another way.

Now Obermeder says she will share her family’s "story of ups and downs" in an exclusive interview with Seven's Sunday Night this weekend where she travels to the US to meet with the woman who will carry her baby.

The couple turned to surrogacy in America. It is what has been what is described as a "last chance" for the pair to complete their dreams.

Congratulations to Sally on her news. Via Instagram.

Obermeder, an ambassador for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, has been an inspiration for many women who have also faced a breast cancer diagnosis.

Her news will no doubt be a delight for every one of them - and all of us - to hear. Congratulations to the beautiful family.