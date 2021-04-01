Mr Sally Hepworth left his full-time job to be his wife's "assistant". He loves it.

In 2018, the Australian Institute of Family Studies published a report.

It spoke about fathering being multifaceted and touched on how many now consider it appropriate for fathers to take on the role of stay-at-home caregiver while the mother takes on the breadwinning role. Sounds great. Amazing even.

And then the report told us that when it comes to two-parent families consisting of a mother and father, with children under 15 years of age, the number of stay-at-home fathers is 4-5%. And that while the percentage has not grown much in the last two decades, it was considerably lower in the 1980s. So, not so amazing after all. SAHD's are very much unusual.

I had several questions for the duo. And to my surprise, when I asked Christian Hepworth, he was happy to discuss them.

"There was a series of moments and events over a number of years that lead up to it," he shared.

"Sally and I have always been equal partners as far as housework, but when each of our kids were born Sally was the one to take maternity leave. I would have loved to do it, but my job paid more, and Sally was kicking off her writing career, so it made sense to do it that way.

"I will say (and Sally would agree) that while Sally is an exceptional mother, she is an unenthusiastic “housewife” so she never really took on these kinds of responsibilities at home. Fine by me, we play to our strengths. Speaking of strengths, one thing you might not see about Sally is how much she loves what she does, and how hard she works.

"When you see that kind of passion, you back the person. She loves her job in a way that I never loved mine. And so, it felt right that the more she stepped up in her career, the more I stepped back in mine."

I also wondered how the kids reacted to, you know, having the breadwinner turn into bed maker.

"I’m not totally sure they understand yet. I’ve always been a hands-on dad, and so while they’ve probably noticed that I’ve been around more often, it hasn’t been a huge change to their lives. Especially after Covid and the year working from home, they’re very used to me being around. They’d definitely be more surprised if Sally started picking them up from school every day!"