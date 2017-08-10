"I'm looking over my shoulder constantly." Aysha Mehajer fearful of estranged husband.

The estranged wife of Salim Mehajer has been bombarded with more than 400 emails from the controversial property developer since they separated and feels as if she’s being stalked, a court has heard.

Some emails have been doctored to look as if they’ve been sent by Aysha Mehajer, with one depicting a fictional conversation in which she tells her husband she wants to reconcile, according to a statement tendered in the Sutherland Local Court.

“These emails make me feel on edge and like I’m being stalked,” Ms Mehajer said in the July statement.

“I’m looking over my shoulder constantly and do not know what he is capable of.”

The former couple didn’t appear in court on Wednesday when magistrate Jaye Carney issued an interim apprehended violence order against Mehajer following a police application on his estranged wife’s behalf.