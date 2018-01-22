fashion

All the looks you need to see from the SAG Awards red carpet.

After the powerful statement made by an all-black dress code at the Golden Globes, colour has returned to the red carpet.

But that doesn’t mean the message behind the wear black movement has been forgotten. Far from it.

For the first time, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards has a female host, Kristen Bell. The ceremony also has a complete line up of female presenters. It seems the action is catching up with the talk.

The fashion on the red carpet also reflected that. Black was replaced by every colour imaginable, from Alison Brie’s red thigh splitting dress to Bell’s hot pink dress.

Here are all the looks you need to see from the SAG Awards red carpet 2018.

Allison Williams(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Renee Bargh(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Giuliana Rancic(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Alison Brie(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Sadie Sink (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Molly Shannon(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Yvonne Strahovski(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Jenifer Lewis (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine)
Laura Linney(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Sydelle Noel (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Tracee Ellis Ross(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Danielle Brooks(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Mary Steenburgen(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Samira Wiley (L) and writer Lauren Morelli(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Connie BrittonImage: Getty
Kristen Bell(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Susan Sarandon(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Felicity Huffman(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Millie Bobby Brown (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Chrissy MetzImage: Getty
Samara Weaving(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine)
Allison JanneyAllison Janney's dress. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Clea DuVall(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Natasha Lyonne(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Niecy Nash(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Yara Shahidi (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Rashida JonesImage: Getty
Susan Kelechi WatsonImage: Getty
Marisa Tomei (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Goldie Hawn(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine)
Uzo AdubaImage: Getty
Brie LarsonImage: Getty
Dakota FanningImage: Getty
Vanessa KirbyImage; Getty
Margot Robbie(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Kate Hudson(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Mandy Moore (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Elisabeth Moss(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Halle Berry (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Olivia Munn(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Laura Dern(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals(L-R) Actor Saoirse Ronan, actor/director Greta Gerwig and actor Laurie Metcalft (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
