People are sending Christmas cards to a little girl who lost her family in an arson attack.

Two years ago, Safyre Terry, lost her father and three siblings in a deadly arson attack.

The eight-year-old suffered burns to 75% of her body with family calling her survival “a miracle”.

Safyre now lives in New York with her paternal aunt, Liz Dolder, who has also set up a Facebook page to support her niece.

Last week Dolder made a post on the page asking the community to send Safyre Christmas cards.

Safyre’s aunt wants to make it the best Christmas ever. Image: Safyre Schenectady’s Super Survivor Facebook.

“I wonder how many of my friends would take the time to write and send Safyre a Merry Christmas card that she can hang on her card tree,” the caption read.

Dolder told Buzzfeed News that she had bought a card-holder, shaped like a Christmas tree,  that could hold up to 100 cards and Safyre wanted to fill it up.

“We maybe get 10 cards a year, and the card tree holds 100,” she explained.

The post, which went up only a few days ago, has received more than 3,000 likes and the cards have already started to roll in.

Safyre with her Christmas cards. Image: Safyre Schenectady’s Super Survivor Facebook.

Hundreds have also left comments on the original photo, offering their overwhelming support.

“I sent a card with one dollar. It isn’t much, but just imagine if everyone sends even just one?” writes a woman.

And she is not the only one, people are sending money and packages from across the world.

“You’re gonna need a bigger card tree,” one man noted.

“You’re going to need a Christmas card room,” another woman clarified.
