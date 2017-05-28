Mother and sister of youngest Manchester victim "are going to be okay".

The public mourning for Saffie, who has been described as an "adorable," "bubbly little girl," has drawn attention to the fate of her mother and sister. Those who learned of her story have been desperately hoping her family will survive their shrapnel injuries.

Speaking to The Sun, forklift truck driver Paul Reid, 43, recalled how he comforted Saffie after he heard the bomb. He said he saw her and asked her for her name.

"I thought she said Sophie," he said.

“I wanted to keep her talking and asked her if she had enjoyed the concert but then I realised she was having difficulty breathing."

She asked Reid where her mum was, and he reassured her they would find her in a minute. Reid said he wrapped her in his coat before helping her onto a stretcher, and tried to tell her she would be okay.

He was distraught to hear the following day that she died from her injuries.

“She was a dying little girl and she just wanted her mum. It was devastating," he said.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.