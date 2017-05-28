Mother and sister of youngest Manchester victim "are going to be okay".

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos died at the scene when a bomb exploded at Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.
She is one of the youngest terror victims ever in the UK, and in the days since the attack, the media have not been able to confirm whether her mother and sister, both of whom sustained serious injuries from the blast, are aware of Saffie’s death.
While close friends remain unable to confirm that those injured are informed of what happened to Saffie, a family friend has told the Daily Mail that the girl’s 48-year-old mother Lisa and 25-year-old half-sister Ashlee “are going be okay”.
“They are going to be okay. They are safe. They are going to come through this physically and they will be okay,” said the friend.
“That’s what Andrew [Saffie’s father] is telling his close friends. All other details are private.”