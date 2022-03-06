In the lead up to International Women's Day, women across the globe will be championing important causes and calling for change.

Leading the way in Australia is a multitude of prominent women we have come to know very well. Women like Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins. These women have spoken up, shown up and demonstrated just how powerful a collective voice can be in igniting change.

And they are taking it one step further by enacting an alliance named 'Safety. Respect. Equity.'

The group's aim is to uniting in a powerful call for Australians to demand real action and policies to protect and support women and children from violence, harassment and discrimination.

Watch: This powerful collective are demanding real change. Post continues below.

The group includes 12 incredible women who have been trailblazers in their respective fields:

Australian of the Year 2021 Grace Tame, who has become a household name as a brave and passionate advocate for systemic change to prevent child sexual abuse.

Brittany Higgins, who went public with the allegation she was raped on a couch in Parliament House and has since sparked March4Justice and a national moment of reckoning about sexual assault and Parliament's workplace culture.

Christine Holgate, the former Australia Post Chief Executive who came forward with her experience of workplace bullying, saying at a parliamentary inquiry into her departure: "The simple truth is, I was bullied out of my job. I was humiliated and driven to despair. I was thrown under the bus so the chairman of Australia Post could curry favour with his political masters."

Lucy Hughes Turnbull, who is an Australian businesswoman, philanthropist, and former local government politician.

Julia Banks, a former Liberal MP who has also spoken out about the toxic culture of Australian politics, and being sexually harassed. She also accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of dragging her through a "sexist spectrum narrative that I was this weak over-emotional woman", leaving her to quietly quit politics in 2018.

Michele O'Neil, who is the President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions.