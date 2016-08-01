Andy Lee reveals sad relationship news to Hamish Blake during radio show.

It looks like Hamish Blake may have to go back to his wingman ways, with news his best friend and radio co-star Andy Lee is single once again.

The 35-year-old revealed the news on his drivetime radio show, telling his co-host Hamish that he split with his younger girlfriend, Rebecca Harding, “a little while ago”.

The hilarious duo were talking about kissing when Lee told Hamish the news.

The pair went public with their relationship at last year's Australian Open, after meeting at a cafe where Rebecca, 25, was working as a waitress.

"I was trying to chat to her, so I was ordering a lot," Lee said about his dodgy pick-up skills last July.

"I had like an hour and a half breakfast and you know I don't really like that because I like getting in and out in food situations."

The comedian eventually worked up the courage to speak to Rebecca, and left a note with his email address on a napkin for her.

The pair regularly shared images of each other on their social media, so we're going to miss seeing their loved-up snaps.

But don't worry, we've already started the campaign to make Andy Lee our next Bachelor in 2017...

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding on Instagram.

