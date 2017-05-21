The bittersweet story of the bunny on the train.

In a story that reads like the plot of a Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks movie, a sad little bunny who was lost on a train, has been reunited with his owner.

On Friday, the Zhong family was travelling on a train in Sydney, when their youngest daughter dropped her beloved bunny out of her pram.

I’m sad. A child dropped bunny from pram getting off at Wynyard as doors closed. @T1SydneyTrains please help to reunite! #sadbunny pic.twitter.com/ZEnswqEEHH — Andrew Parker (@ajamesparker) May 19, 2017

Andrew Parker, who was also travelling on the train, saw the bunny fall out just as the doors were closing at Wynyard Station.

Parker was determined to reunite the bunny with its owner and so the search began.