Sabrina the Teenage Witch could be getting a reboot. Here's what the original cast look like now.

It’s been 20 years since Sabrina the Teenage Witch first graced our screens and gee, doesn’t time fly.

Featuring Melissa Joan Hart and the sassiest cat that ever did live, the early nineties to late noughties TV show was a weekly TV staple, inspiring fashion looks such as butterfly clips, velvet shirts and spaghetti straps.

Two decades on, it looks like Sabrina the Teenage Witch is getting a comeback, with the team behind Netflix’s Riverdale keen to adapt the series for us modern, sci-fi-loving audiences.

Variety reports we can expect less whacky jinxes and more brooding horror from the remake, which will be based on the Archie Comics series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The series is being described as along the lines of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, taking a darker, less awkward approach than the original series you fell in love with.

Although we won’t see Sabrina and co. again until at least 2018-19, you can check out what the original cast looks like now in the gallery below…

Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman... (Image: CBS)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?... Melissa Joan Hart in 2017. (Image: Instagram)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?Salem the cat... (Image: CBS)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?... The voice of Salem, Nick Bakay in 2017. (Image: Twitter)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?Sabrina's love interest, Harvey Dwight Kinkle... (Image: CBS)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?... Nate Richert in 2017. (Image: Twitter)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?Sabrina's crazy aunt, Hilda Spellman... (Image: CBS)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?... Caroline Rhea in 2017. (Image:
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?The voice of reason in the Spellman family, Sabrina's other aunt, Zelda Spellman... (Image: CBS)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?... Beth Broderick and Melissa Joan Hart reunited in 2017. (Image: Instagram)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?Sabrina's best friend, Valerie Birkhead... (Image: CBS)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?... Lindsay Sloane in 2017. (Image: Getty)
LibbyChesslerJLGSabrina's arch nemesis, Libby Chessler... (Image: CBS)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?Sabrina's roommate, Morgan Cavanaugh... (Image: CBS)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where are they now?...Elisa Donovan in 2017 (Image: Twitter)

00:00 / ???