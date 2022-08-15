11 years ago, Rye Johnson came into the world. His parents – Brooke and Rhys – were elated, and later welcomed two other children, Jed and Bowie.

But as soon as Rye was born, life threw many challenges his way.

When he was delivered, medical staff discovered that little Rye had suffered a stroke in utero. By the time he was six months old, Rye was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Although it was a steep learning curve for the whole family, the Johnsons took it in their stride. But when Rye was around two and a half years old, his parents started noticing setbacks in his development. And from that moment on, Rye regressed.

Sadly doctors have never able to find an official diagnosis based on Rye's regression, which includes the loss of motor skills. It led little Rye to have severe physical and intellectual disabilities, along with behavioural impairment.

And over the past decade, Brooke, Rhys and their family – including comedian and children's entertainer Jimmy Rees who is Rye's uncle – have been working towards making life as comfortable for Rye as possible.

They also documented his story and health via an Instagram page 'Rye's World', shedding light on the realities sick children and their parents/full-time caregivers go through.

This week, Brooke and Rhys announced that 11-year-old Rye had passed away.



Although they feel relieved that Rye is no longer in pain, there will forever be grief over the loss of their son.

For years, Rye's parents watched on helplessly as their son's condition deteriorated.