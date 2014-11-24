Ryan Reynolds says he is ready to be a hands-on dad.

Well done Blake Lively, you found yourself a keeper…

Blake Lively, 27, and Ryan Reynolds, 38, are expecting their first child within the next few months. The pair where married in a private ceremony two years ago after meeting on the set of The Green Lantern.

And it turns out, the Hollywood actor is more than ready for the task of fatherhood.

Ryan told People, “I don’t have a weak stomach, I’m good with diapers and diarrhea and all that kind of stuff because I have lots of nieces and nephews, so I’ve done it all before.”

While Ryan admits he he's likely to make mistakes, he isn't going to let fear stop him from being a great dad. "I'm at that stage still where I'm focused primarily on being open and understanding and leaving a lot of room for error," he said.

When asked if he could summarise fatherhood in a sentence, he replied, "You have this tether to reality that never goes away."

This will be the first child for both Blake and Ryan, who was previously married to Scarlett Johansson for 3 years from 2008 to 2011.

