Ryan Reynolds' tribute to Blake Lively on Humans of New York will ruin your mascara.

You can always rely on Humans of New York to provide your daily dose of life-affirming/heart shattering/thought provoking personal stories.

While the popular Instagram account usually focuses on everyday people encountered on the streets of New York, it occasionally features someone a little more high-profile.

Today’s post stars none other than Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, photographed during the Met Gala. And its caption has resulted in an enormous puddle across the globe’s surface from all the hearts that have been melted.

“She always responds with empathy,” Reynolds’ tribute to Lively — his wife and fellow Hollywood A-lister — begins.

“She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old.”

The 40-year-old goes on to explain that Lively has in turn made him a more empathetic person, even in relation to his own personal relationships.

“I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember,” he admits.

“She made me remember the good times.”