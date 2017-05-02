couples

Ryan Reynolds' tribute to Blake Lively on Humans of New York will ruin your mascara.

You can always rely on Humans of New York to provide your daily dose of life-affirming/heart shattering/thought provoking personal stories.

While the popular Instagram account usually focuses on everyday people encountered on the streets of New York, it occasionally features someone a little more high-profile.

Today’s post stars none other than Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, photographed during the Met Gala. And its caption has resulted in an enormous puddle across the globe’s surface from all the hearts that have been melted.

“She always responds with empathy,” Reynolds’ tribute to Lively — his wife and fellow Hollywood A-lister — begins.

“She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old.”

The 40-year-old goes on to explain that Lively has in turn made him a more empathetic person, even in relation to his own personal relationships.

“I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember,” he admits.

“She made me remember the good times.”

STOP IT, YOU TWO. (Source: Getty Images.)
What's that? You have something in your eye? Don't even try to blame it on cutting onions, buddy.

If it makes you feel any better, you're not the only one getting all misty-eyed over the Deadpool star's lovely words — the post has been flooded with heart emojis (alongside many, many sobbing ones) and heartfelt comments from fans.

"This is insanely touching," one wrote.

Listen: Osher Gunsberg shares his best love advice on the Love Life podcast. (Post continues after audio.)

"That's what the best people do for each other, couples or not," another added.

'Bring out the best in one another' is the second important relationship lesson we've gleaned today from Lively and Reynolds, who have two young (and adorable) daughters together.

The duo also demonstrated the art of colour-coordinated couples dressing on the Met beige carpet. Check it:

Nailed it. (Source; Getty Images.)
Well played, you two.

While you're drying your eyes and fixing your mascara (damn you, Ryan Reynolds), you can check out the rest of the Met Gala red carpet fashions right here:

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez(Source: Getty Images.)
Sofia Coppola(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldsNailed it. (Source; Getty Images.)
Chrissy Teigan and John Legend(Source: Getty Images.)
Cara Delevingne(Source: Getty Images.)
Bella Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Nicki Minaj(Source: Getty Images.)
Lena Dunham(Source: Getty Images.)
Lily-Rose Depp(Source: Getty Images.)
Kim Kardashian West(Source: Getty Images.)
Kate Hudson(Source: Getty Images.)
Janelle Monae(Source: Getty Images.)
Miranda Kerr(Source: Getty Images.)
rihanna met gala
RihannaRihanna at the Met Gala in 2017. Source: Getty.
Julianne Moore(Source: Getty Images.)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen(Source: Getty Images.)
Zendaya(Source: Zendaya.)
Sean Combs and Cassie(Source: Getty Images.)
Kendall Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Mary J Blige(Source: Getty Images.)
alexis-ohanian-serena-williams-met-galaAlexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the 2017 Met Gala. Source: Getty.
met gala 2017 red carpet
Jennifer Lopez(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Huma Abedin(Source: Getty Images.)
Sarah Paulson(Source: Getty Images.)
Gigi Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Elle Fanning(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Leslie Mann(Source: Getty Images.)
Halle Berry(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Karlie Kloss(Source: Getty Images.)
Mindy-Kaling-Met-Gala-2017
Mindy Kaling(Source: Getty Images.)
Felicity Jones(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Zoe Kravitz(Source: Getty Images.)
Kylie-Jenner-Met-Gala-2017
Kylie Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Lily Collins(Source: Getty Images.)
Diane Kruger(Source: Getty Images.)
Anna-Wintour-Met-Gala-2017
Anna Wintour(Source: Getty Images.)
Claire-Danes-Met-Gala-2017
Claire Danes(Source: Getty Images.)
Alison-Williams-Met-Gala-2017
Alison Williams(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Lily Aldridge(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Aymeline Valade(Source: Getty Images.)
Emily Ratajkowski(Source: Getty Images.)
sofia richie met gala
Sofia Richie(Source: Getty Images.)
Grace Hartzel(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Adriana Lima(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Katie Holmes(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Solange Knowles(Source: Getty Images.)
Riley Keough(Source: Getty Images.)
Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Katy PerryImage: Getty
met gala 2017 theme
Emma Roberts(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Sophie Turner(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Alexa Chung(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Gisele Bundchen(Source: Getty Images.)
