In case you were wondering, this is what a $12.5 million engagement ring looks like.

If you’re currently planning a wedding, we have some news; the ante has just been upped to dizzying (read: absolutely unachievable) heights thanks to the recent nuptials of Russian oligarch Aleksey Shapovalov and his wife Ksenia Tsaritsina.

Think pop star performances, multiple outfit changes, a floating cake, and most importantly a $12.5 million, 70-carat engagement ring that originally sealed the deal back in April.

Just your average, low-key oligarch affair, really.

Held at the Barvikha Luxury Village Hotel in Moscow over the weekend, the couple said ‘I do’ in front of hundreds of family and friends before partying long into the night, and documenting the whole thing on social media, of course.

“Indeed, the wedding of the year 2017. Thanks to everyone for coming!!!!!” 27-year-old Tsaritsina wrote in an Instagram video shared with her 265,000 followers on Sunday.

“That was incredible! Thank you to all our friends for sharing this magnificent day with us. Thanks to our big and loving family. And of course Thanks to my beloved organisers of this masterpiece wedding. It was unforgettable,” she wrote in another video, adding “red, white, black,” referring to the couple’s colour scheme of the day.