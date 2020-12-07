15 rules for happiness, according to people aged 10 to 83.

I'm going to let you in on a little secret (and please don't tell my boss).

I have really been looking forward to taking my Christmas break this year.

2020 has been... long, so getting some rest and recovery has been an absolute must in making sure I'm refreshed and happy in time for the new year.

For me, that consists of lazing out on the couch, eating a good amount (read: lots) of comfort food, and watching plenty of feel-good movies.

And dear reader, it was in this fool-proof healing process that I came across the trailer for the new Disney and Pixar's film, Soul.

From the studio that brought you Inside Out and Toy Story, and featuring a voice cast including Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, Pixar's Soul is Disney's newest uplifting movie that's all about celebrating passions and discovering what makes you, you.

It's a family-friendly film that follows Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), a middle school music teacher who dreams of performing jazz music on stage. But, just before he gets the chance, an accident leads to his soul escaping his body.

Here, Joe finds himself on an incredible journey, discovering his lifelong passion and learning to appreciate the little things in life.

It's a story that couldn't come at a more fitting moment. We've all been through a long, challenging year and had to reassess what's important, what makes us happy, and how we get through the hard times.

These are big life questions, so I asked 15 women (and girls) of different ages what they do to keep positive when things get tough. They told me their simple 'rules for happiness' and here's what we discovered.

Jane, 39

I grew up on a farm and the house was surrounded by trees.

When I went to boarding school in the city, my mum said if you’ve got a tree outside your window, you’ll be OK.

Turns out every place I’ve ever lived in, including London, has a tree to look at from the bed.

But you see, sometimes it’s not always at the angle you want it at. Sometimes you might have to stand on your tippy toes to see the tree and sometimes you lay on your bed and it’s right there.

Life is a bit like that.

Sometimes it’s easy to see the positives, and sometimes you have to work a bit harder to see them.

Trees are one of my most favourite things in the world.