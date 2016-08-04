We finally have an answer on the Rugrats fan theory that could ruin your childhood.

There’s a horrifying, childhood-ruining theory about the kids’ show Rugrats, which has been circulating around Internet forums for years now.

The gist of it is that bossy-boots Angelica was so messed up by her overzealous working mother and spineless four-eyed father, she constructed a fantasy world inside her head to cope with the neglect.

Tommy, Chucky, Phil and Lil are all just figments of her “demonic and unimaginable imagination,” and actually are all dead.

Essentially, so the theory goes, Angelica is a schizophrenic and in the later episodes grown-up Angelica is struggling with a substance addiction she developed to help cope with her delusions.

I mean, her closest friend is a mangled Barbie-like doll named Cynthia — it’s not a BAD theory.

It also claims that:

Tommy was stillborn, which is why his dad is always in the basement making toys for his absent son.

Chuckie died with his mother in childbirth, accounting for his father’s nervousness.

The DeVilles had an abortion, so the gender of their baby was unknown, which is why she created twins in her head.

See, I told you it was dark.

Anyway, it’s also unfounded, according to Rugrats creator Arlene Klasky who made a point of telling Buzzfeed at Comic Con.

“A lot of people believe that theory,” she said.

“And no, it’s not true.”