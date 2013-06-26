Prime Minister elect Kevin Rudd: He's back.

ROLLING UPDATES

10.38pm: Kevin Rudd has addressed the media in Canberra and said he was not able to stand by and “let an Abbott Government to come to power in this country by default”.

Rudd said Julia Gillard is a woman of great intelligence, strength and energy.”She’s achieved much under the circumstances of a minority government.”

“If it were not for Julia we would not have a Fair Work Act. We would not have a national literacy scheme.”

9.59pm: Julia Gillard has reportedly gone to the Governor General’s house to resign as Prime Minister.

9.46pm: Kevin Rudd will hold a press conference shortly.

9.36pm: Julia Gillard has addressed the media, saying: “In view of his election I have written to the GG asking her to commission Mr Rudd as Prime Minister.”

Gillard said she was proud to be the first female Prime Minister and of the party’s achievements.

“It will be easier for the next woman, and the woman after that and the woman after that. And I am proud of that,”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0uhHuEw8LY&feature=youtu.be

Wayne Swan says he will contest the next election.

9.08pm: New reports from Paul Murray on Sky News that Kevin Rudd told the Labor caucus that this election will not be about “saving the furniture” and that Abbott is “completely beatable”.

9.04pm: Julia Gillard will hold a press conference at 9:15pm.

9.01pm: Greg Combet has quit as Climate Minister. He said: “It is well known that I have been a strong supporter of Julia Gillard. This is the right thing to do.”

8.49pm: Anthony Albanese has been elected as the Deputy Leader of the Labor Party 61 to 38 votes. Senator Penny Wong will be the leader of the Government in the Senate. She was elected unanimously.

8.37pm: The Governor General is seeking legal advice before confirming Kevin Rudd as Prime Minister once again.

8.32pm: We’re still here! There’s just nothing happening… Labor caucus members still meeting.

8.08pm: Andrew Wilkie has confirmed that he will support Kevin Rudd to form a Government.

8.02pm: Contest reportedly underway for deputy leader. Simon Crean and Anthony Albanese are candidates.

7.58pm: James Massola from the Australian Financial Review reports that Craig Emerson and Joe Ludwig have resigned their ministries.

7.57pm: Reports that Wayne Swan has quit as Deputy Leader and Stephen Conroy has quit of Leader of Labor in the Senate.

7.56pm: David Spears from Sky News reporting that Rudd will go to the polls on August 24.