Ruby Rose has had the last word about her feud with Khloe Kardashian.

It’s been a whirlwind week in celebrity-Twitter-land.

And now, Ruby Rose just wants everyone to get along.

Just days ago, the Orange Is The New Black star found herself going head-to-head in a heated Twitter debate with Khloe Kardashian, after defending 19-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz.

Moretz, presumably referring to the recent terror attack in Nice, tried to give her fellow stars a reality check. 'Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world,' she wrote.

'Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant.'

But Khloe Kardashian wasn't happy. Probably because Moretz was clearly taking a direct swipe at her sister, Kim. So Khloe did what any threatened celebrity would do - she tweeted an image of Chloe in a bikini, next to a graphic image of an unknown blonde woman, quipping: 'Is this the a hole you're referring to @ChloeGMoretz ???'

The situation was made more awkward by the fact that the unflattering photo wasn't even one of Chloe.