Today Ruby Rose did something out of character.

The Orange is the New Black star blasted Katy Perry in a tweet, which read like something out of a high school bully’s playbook.

Rose was responding to Perry releasing Swish Swish, the latest single from her upcoming album, Witness.

The Australian model wrote: “Purposeful poop” to “bomb a petit” to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean “fetch” happen.”

“Purposeful poop” refers to the “Purposeful Pop” era Perry tried to start earlier in the year with the release of her single Chained to the Rhythm. “Bomb a petit” is a reference to Bon Appetit, Perry’s follow up single. When Rose refers to a “sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda” she’s talking directly about Swish Swish, Perry’s new single which opens with a famous sample of ‘what the f**k’, a track that has previously been used by Funkagenda and Fatboy Slim.

In that one little tweet Rose denounced Perry’s last three singles, before throwing shade at her entire album, all tied up with a neat little Mean Girls “fetch” reference.

So what did Perry do to Rose to deserve this? Nothing so far as an observer can tell – but she’s in a long-standing feud with Ruby’s friend Taylor Swift.

When Rose used cryptic code to eviscerate Perry, she did so in a very public manner.

It was basically the celebrity social media equivalent of: “You can’t sit here.”

It was unnecessary and, well, nasty.

Of course, Ruby Rose doesn’t have to be a fan of Katy Perry – and vice versa – but when you’re playing out this kind of public feud on social media, you’re creating an even more hostile environment for women.