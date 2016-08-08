Out of unimaginable tragedy, this Sydney man found love again.

Having lost his wife and son in a firebombing just under two years ago, Sydney man John O’Brien has found love again in the most unlikely of places – with the police woman who helped him through the traumatic event.

Speaking about their romance for the first time with The Sydney Morning Herald, O’Brien credited police media advisor Michelle Minehan with saving his life, explaining, “She made me feel like everything was going to be okay.

“In a lot of ways she’s saved my life,” he added.

Bianka and Jude O'Brien. Source: Channel 7 News.

Tragedy struck when the now 31-year-old's wife Bianka and 11-month-old son Jude were tragically killed in a Rozelle arson attack that had been lit by a shop owner Adeel Ahmad Khan, who was hoping to claim insurance.

Court documents reveal that Mr Khan had placed approximately 10 containers of fuel - all connected by a fuel-soaked rag - around the ground floor shop before using a cigarette lighter to start the blaze. His car keys were found in the car's ignition, suggesting he was preparing for a speedy escape from the scene.

Within moments of the fire beginning an explosion erupted, flattening the store and units above where O'Brien and his family lived.

With $373,000 of debt to his name at the time of the blaze, Mr Khan's situation was dire. It is believed Mr Khan started the fire in the hopes of claiming insurance on the property.