Prince William and Kate Middleton's housekeeper has sensationally 'quit her job'.

Sadie was reportedly paid AU$60,000 a year for the role, and she was responsible for the cleaning, laundry, shopping and cooking for the family.

"Sadie's a hard worker but the job's demands got too much, even for her," the source told The Sun.

"They wanted her to spend more time at Kensington Palace and her work was increasing all the time.

"She wasn't having a normal life outside work. Sadie's serving her notice and it seems nothing will change her mind. It's their loss."

It's said Prince George and Princess Charlotte were big fans of Sadie and got along with her well.

"They will regret losing Sadie as the right people aren't easy to find," the reported 'insider' said.

Sadie worked for Norway's Prince Haakon and his wife in Oslo for five years before she began working for William and Kate.

She also worked as a maid at Buckingham Palace and was "well liked" by the Queen.

