All our favourite royal engagement rings, because who doesn't love shiny things.

Everyone (well, almost everyone) loves a royal engagement. There’s just something about the union of two wealthy, public individuals that captures the attention of millions.
As the newly-engaged couple’s happiness spreads across the globe in the form of official announcements and perfectly-captured photographs, us mere mortals are reminded that love is, in fact, not dead.
We glue ourselves to our screens as the details roll in. Our interest piques when we get a glimpse of the bride-to-be’s fourth finger.
The cut, the colour, the carats. We want to know. We must share in the happy couple’s delight. Our lack of relationship with them does not matter. The fact we don’t know them? Eh, a mere technicality.
With wedding planning in full swing among the royals, a trip down engagement ring memory lane is in order.