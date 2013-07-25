Kate and Wills announce the Prince of Cambridge's name.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced the name of their new baby boy to the world.

The Prince will be called George Alexander Louis.

The traditional name is likely to have been chosen as a nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s father George VI, who led England during World War II and her grandfather George V. Alexandra is also the Queen’s middle name.

The royal couple have been quick to announce the name in comparison with Prince Charles and Lady Diana who waited a week to tell the world what William’s name would be. It took a month for the announcement of baby Prince Charles’ name.

Below are the first pictures of the (adorable!) royal baby, Prince George of Cambridge:

“He’s got a pair of lungs on him, that’s for sure” laughed William with the waiting press, when he introduced his new son to the camera crews and journalists who have been camped out for weeks.

Both the Duke and Duchess seemed in very high spirits, the Duke even joking that he’ll ‘remind him of his tardiness when he’s older, because I know how long you’ve all been standing out here,” when asked why they took so long to leave the hospital (sheesh, give them a break).

The Duke added: “He’s got her looks thankfully!”

Kate said “It’s been very emotional. This is a very special time.”

Kate wore a polka-dot dress, which many are speculating was a nod to Diana’s outfit from when she left the same hospital with William in 1982:

The most endearing part of the Prince of Cambridge’s first appearance was when William loaded up the car-seat himself, with Mum deciding to sit in the back with bub while Wills drove the trio home. Just like any other new family.