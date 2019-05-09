The 5 questions everyone's asking about Harry, Meghan and Archie's first official photo shoot.

Two days after welcoming their tiny human into the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced the world’s media to introduce their son.

But as we watched little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor sleep soundly in his father’s arms as the couple walked towards a wall of cameras, we had many burning questions – none of which were answered in their brief appearance.

Watch the family’s first appearance in front of the media. Post continues after video.

1. Errr… did Prince Harry just completely slip up about when his baby was born?

For weeks there has been rumour and speculation that little Archie was already with us. When Harry made his birth announcement on May 6, just “hours” after the birth of his son, he made note of the fact that his wife had been very overdue.

But the rumour mill is now in overdrive thanks to a little slip up during the photo call chat.

“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks.

“We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows,” said Prince Harry.

UM, SIR. Two weeks?

Did you just accidentally admit that your son has been secretly with us for a fortnight?

Or was it just a clunky way of you saying that you’re excited to see how much he changes over the next two weeks?

PLS CLARIFY.

2. Why is your baby far cuter than a typical two-day-old?

It’s a well-known fact that newborn babies look like angry wrinkly old men.

Their scrunched up faces don’t plump out for a good….two weeks or so.

But little Archie has already entered the cute phase – HOW?

3. Meghan, you just gave birth, how are you wearing white... and heels?

We admire your bravery, and dedication.

Because surely all you feel like wearing at this point is PJs, slippers, and a messy bun.

We can only imagine how annoying it must have been to have donned such an outfit two and a half days post-partum.

Meghan's outfit, a white trench style belted dress, is the work of London based menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner.

It's lovely, don't get us wrong.

We just have many feels about you wearing a designer outfit that's white, when you are no doubt battling against some bodily fluid, spillage.

4. On a similar note, Meghan, are you OK?

Dear God you must be tired.

5. Could you have maybe... shown us a little bit more of your baby?

Archie's face is very cute, yes.

But we have questions such as: does he have red hair? Does he look like mum, or dad, or grandma?

We get newborns are a bit chilly getting used to a world outside a womb, so you've gone with a beanie to protect his little head.

But guys, you named your son Archie. And the only person we can think of is KJ Apa, the actor who plays Archie in the Netflix drama Riverdale.

Dark features, teamed with red hair. I mean, what are the chances?

Read More: