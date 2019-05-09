The 5 questions everyone's asking about Harry, Meghan and Archie's first official photo shoot.

Two days after welcoming their tiny human into the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced the world’s media to introduce their son.
But as we watched little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor sleep soundly in his father’s arms as the couple walked towards a wall of cameras, we had many burning questions – none of which were answered in their brief appearance.
Watch the family’s first appearance in front of the media. Post continues after video.
1. Errr… did Prince Harry just completely slip up about when his baby was born?
For weeks there has been rumour and speculation that little Archie was already with us. When Harry made his birth announcement on May 6, just “hours” after the birth of his son, he made note of the fact that his wife had been very overdue.
But the rumour mill is now in overdrive thanks to a little slip up during the photo call chat.
“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks.
“We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows,” said Prince Harry.
UM, SIR. Two weeks?
Did you just accidentally admit that your son has been secretly with us for a fortnight?
Or was it just a clunky way of you saying that you’re excited to see how much he changes over the next two weeks?
PLS CLARIFY.
2. Why is your baby far cuter than a typical two-day-old?
It’s a well-known fact that newborn babies look like angry wrinkly old men.
Their scrunched up faces don’t plump out for a good….two weeks or so.
But little Archie has already entered the cute phase – HOW?
3. Meghan, you just gave birth, how are you wearing white... and heels?
We admire your bravery, and dedication.
Because surely all you feel like wearing at this point is PJs, slippers, and a messy bun.
We can only imagine how annoying it must have been to have donned such an outfit two and a half days post-partum.
Meghan's outfit, a white trench style belted dress, is the work of London based menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner.
It's lovely, don't get us wrong.
We just have many feels about you wearing a designer outfit that's white, when you are no doubt battling against some bodily fluid, spillage.
4. On a similar note, Meghan, are you OK?
Dear God you must be tired.
5. Could you have maybe... shown us a little bit more of your baby?
Archie's face is very cute, yes.
But we have questions such as: does he have red hair? Does he look like mum, or dad, or grandma?
We get newborns are a bit chilly getting used to a world outside a womb, so you've gone with a beanie to protect his little head.
But guys, you named your son Archie. And the only person we can think of is KJ Apa, the actor who plays Archie in the Netflix drama Riverdale.
Dark features, teamed with red hair. I mean, what are the chances?
Read More:
- “Over the moon.” Exactly what Prince Harry said when he announced the birth of his son.
- Literally just everything we know so far about the birth of the royal baby.
- Everything we know about the $37,000 maternity suite Meghan Markle apparently gave birth in.
- Here’s everything we know – or think we know – about Meghan Markle’s delivery.
- The sacrifice nobody noticed Prince Harry has made during Meghan Markle’s pregnancy.
- Meghan Markle just found out posh people don’t have baby showers.
- Meghan Markle flew to the US to have a royal protocol-breaking baby shower.
- ‘You’re pregnant?’ The dad-joke Prince Harry made about his baby with Meghan Markle.
Top Comments
Why are you guys so bitchy?! Does it make you feel better about yourselves? I was OVER pregnancy, with only my husband as my audience. Imagine having the WORLD watching and judging your every move.
The days of sycophancy towards members of the RF are long gone. Harry and Meghan have given themselves very public and visible roles, requiring teams of PR movers and shakers, security etc - all at tax payers' expense. They both manipulate the media for their own agenda, so if the blow back from the public isn't always glowing that is the price they pay for their celebrity.
Living off the public purse in luxury is her compensation. You don't want to be under a microscope: don't marry into the British royal family. Pretty simple.
"But guys, you named your son Archie. And the only person we can think of is KJ Apa, the actor who plays Archie in the Netflix drama Riverdale."
Meanwhile, the majority of the population who weren't born just a second ago are probably thinking more about the red-headed protagonist of the Archie comics, and/or Archie Bunker.
Archie in Riverdale *is* the Archie from the comics. Sort of. One of those modern updates.
Yeah, but that's probably not known to the generation who get their pop culture from Netflix and social media (as evidenced by the citation in this article). ;)
My first thought was Indiscretions of Archie by P. G. Wodehouse.
Here's a snippet of a review that sounds eerily familiar.
"The story deals with Archie, a young man who finds out after a hasty wedding to a beautiful girl that his new bride comes complete with a huge pile of money and a terrifying father who hates him."
I personally think of the several Archies at the primary schools I teach at. It's hardly an uncommon name these days. It's been in the NSW Top 50 for the past 10 years or so.