Huzzah! The royal baby is here!

Kensington Palace has announced that the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy at 4.24pm (London time) on July 22.

The baby boy reportedly weighs 8lb 6ozs.

There are no details on the baby’s name yet.

This is the announcement from the palace:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 4.24pm.

The baby weighs 8lbs 6oz.

The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well and will remain in hospital overnight.

This is the official announcement outside Buckingham Palace:

Prince Charles made a statement following the birth saying:

“Both my wife and I are overjoyed at the arrival of my first grandchild. It is an incredibly special moment for William and Catherine and we are so thrilled for them on the birth of their baby boy.

Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone’s life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the baby in the near future.”

According to the palace, the Queen and Prince Philip are also delighted at the news.

The baby boy is third in line for the throne, with Daddy Wills and Grand-Daddy Charlie both likely to take their turns at the top job first. That just gives the bub plenty of time to play on his antique rocking horse before graduating to Polo. We assume.

After tying the knot in an epic April ceremony in 2011, the Duke and Duchess were forced to let the world in on their big baby secret when Kate was admitted to hospital for severe morning sickness in December last year.

Royal Baby fever pitch officially peaked in the last few weeks, with news outlets camping outside the hospital and the sale of pool-room-worthy commemorative plates going through the roof.

No official pics have been released yet, but DON’T PANIC! Here’s a royal gallery to tide you over:

Kate Middleton in a peach Jenny Packham dress at a children's hospice.

Kate Middleton wearing a $30 ASOS wrap dress while shopping for nursery furniture in Chelsea, London.

Kate Middleton wearing a $76 polka dot Topshop dress at a Warner Bros event in London..

The Duchess of Cambridge attends The Art Room Reception at the National Portrait Gallery

Charles, Camilla and Kate at Queen Elizabeth II's annual summer garden party on May 22 in a lemon-yellow Emilia Wickstead coat dress.

Kate in the 'Sophia' dress by Erdem to launch a counseling program at Willows Primary School in Manchester.

Kate Middleton stunning in a bright red Versace coat.

Kate Middleton in a cream-coloured coat at Clare Charity Centre in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, England.

The Duchess a blue Malene Birger coat at the unveiling of a new subway at London's Baker Street Underground.

At a scout training day dressed in a Barbour coat, blue skinny jeans, Le Chameau Vierzon Nord boots, and a Scouts neckerchief.

Kate Middleton at a Scouts ceremony at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton in a MaxMara wrap dress

Kate in a brown Hobbs coat

Kate Middleton on the Swiss slopes

Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony

Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony

Kate Middleton leaving the hospital

Kate

Kate's hair: Before and after.

Kate's £1,400 silk pleated Mulberry ‘Cabbage’ dress

The Daily Mail compared Kate's hair and dress to Princess Diana's in this photo

Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara

Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara

Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.

Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.

William and Kate dancing on the island of Tuvalu

William and Kate in Singapore

Kate in a navy blue Mulberry frock as she arrives in the tiny village of Marau on the Solomon Islands.

In a yellow Jaeger dress.

Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.

Kate wearing traditional clothing provided by her hosts.

Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.

The Duchess in Kuala Lumpur

Kate Middleton in the Alexander McQueen gown everyone's talking about.

Looks like the scene of a movie. The princess in another Jenny Packham dress.

Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift dress. Cue wardrobe envy.

Kate in Jenny Packham

Even Wills got into the act with a complementary tie.

Kate wearing a kimono-style dress by Jenny Packham + signiture nude pumps.

In an Alexander McQueen suit, while she tries her hand at some mechanical work.

Again, in the Alexander McQueen suit.

Kate in Singapore

Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift and a Jenny Packham frock.

numbers

The Duchess looking royal in a white gown by Alexander McQueen.

Wearing Singapore-based label Raoul.

Matching waves.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate and WIlliam attend a premiere of Disney film Nature Cats in London.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton spent her first Christmas at Sandringham.

She wore this hat, created by milliner Jane Corbett, to a Christmas service.

Screen shot 2010-11-17 at 8.35.41 AM.png

Kate Middleton

kate middleton.png

Screen shot 2010-11-17 at 8.35.33 AM.png

Kate Middleton.jpg

Screen shot 2010-11-17 at 8.37.24 AM.png

Screen shot 2010-12-21 at 5.07.38 PM.png

Within 24 hours of announcing their engagement, the blue dress Kate Middleton was wearing -a £385 Issa dress -completely sells out at Harvey Nichols in London.

Prince William & Kate Middleton's wedding invitation

Kate changed into another Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design for the evening festivities at Buckingham palace

Royal Baby!

At Mamamia absolutely everything is up for discussion: from pop culture to politics, body image to motherhood, feminism to fashion. We unashamedly cover what everyone is talking about today: whether that’s stories which will make you laugh out loud, cover your mouth in shock, help you get informed or start you thinking about an issue in a different way and sometimes, we help you to just switch off the brain power from a few sweet minutes and kick back. Follow us on Twitter here or like us on Facebook here.