It's official. The royal baby is on its way.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the hospital.

The Palace has announced that the Duchess of Cambridge – also known as Kate Middleton – has arrived at the hospital where the royal baby will be born.

This from the website of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London in the early stages of labour.

The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.

Papparazzi have been camped outside the private Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London for weeks now.

St Mary’s is also where Prince William and Prince Harry were born to the late Princess Diana.

The world is very, very excited to meet the future heir to the British throne.

After tying the knot in an epic April ceremony in 2011, the Duke and Duchess were forced to let the world in on their big baby secret when Kate was admitted to hospital for severe morning sickness in December last year.

No further news as yet, but DON’T PANIC! Here’s a royal gallery to tide you over:
Kate Middleton in a peach Jenny Packham dress at a children's hospice.
Kate Middleton wearing a $30 ASOS wrap dress while shopping for nursery furniture in Chelsea, London.
Kate Middleton wearing a $76 polka dot Topshop dress at a Warner Bros event in London..
The Duchess of Cambridge attends The Art Room Reception at the National Portrait Gallery
Charles, Camilla and Kate at Queen Elizabeth II's annual summer garden party on May 22 in a lemon-yellow Emilia Wickstead coat dress.
Kate in the 'Sophia' dress by Erdem to launch a counseling program at Willows Primary School in Manchester.
Kate Middleton stunning in a bright red Versace coat.
Kate Middleton in a cream-coloured coat at Clare Charity Centre in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, England.
The Duchess a blue Malene Birger coat at the unveiling of a new subway at London's Baker Street Underground.
At a scout training day dressed in a Barbour coat, blue skinny jeans, Le Chameau Vierzon Nord boots, and a Scouts neckerchief.
Kate Middleton at a Scouts ceremony at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton in a MaxMara wrap dress
Kate in a brown Hobbs coat
Kate Middleton on the Swiss slopes
Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony
Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony
Kate Middleton leaving the hospital
Kate
Kate's hair: Before and after.
Kate's £1,400 silk pleated Mulberry ‘Cabbage’ dress
The Daily Mail compared Kate's hair and dress to Princess Diana's in this photo
Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara
Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara
Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.
Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.
William and Kate dancing on the island of Tuvalu
William and Kate in Singapore
Kate in a navy blue Mulberry frock as she arrives in the tiny village of Marau on the Solomon Islands.
In a yellow Jaeger dress.
Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.
Kate wearing traditional clothing provided by her hosts.
Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.
The Duchess in Kuala Lumpur
Kate Middleton in the Alexander McQueen gown everyone's talking about.
Looks like the scene of a movie. The princess in another Jenny Packham dress.
Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift dress. Cue wardrobe envy.
Kate in Jenny Packham
Even Wills got into the act with a complementary tie.
Classic.
Kate wearing a kimono-style dress by Jenny Packham + signiture nude pumps.
In an Alexander McQueen suit, while she tries her hand at some mechanical work.
Again, in the Alexander McQueen suit.
Kate in Singapore
Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift and a Jenny Packham frock.
numbers
The Duchess looking royal in a white gown by Alexander McQueen.
Wearing Singapore-based label Raoul.
Matching waves.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate and WIlliam attend a premiere of Disney film Nature Cats in London.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
kate-middleton-canada-day-1309550881.jpg
kate-middleton-changed-into-a-sarah-burton-for-alexander-mcqueen-design-for-the-evening-festivities-at-buckingham-palace-after-the-wedding
screen-shot-2011-06-14-at-11-26-10-am.png
Kate Middleton spent her first Christmas at Sandringham.
girlfriend_kate_middleton.jpg
9853490.jpg
prince-william-kate-middleton-092109-main.jpg
middleton270507_468x618.jpg
kate-middleton4.jpg
kate-1.png
29_royalwedding_katedress2.jpg
She wore this hat, created by milliner Jane Corbett, to a Christmas service.
kate-and-wills.jpg
070911_william_kate_spl296199_001110709115035.jpg
kate-middletons-wedding-dress.jpg
7007127.jpg
5553869.jpg
5549806.jpg
5213851.jpg
3068333.jpg
prince-william-kate-middleton.jpg
kate-university_1763174c.jpg
Screen shot 2010-11-17 at 8.35.41 AM.png
kate_middleton.jpg
Kate_Middleton_London.jpg
11591285.jpg
4863074.jpg
katerowing.png
katerow.png
Kate Middleton
uk.reuters.com.jpg
middleton260507_468x763.jpg
kate-middleton-03.jpg
kate-middleton2.jpg
kate-middleton300.png
kate-middleton-mahiki-nightclub-03.jpg
5398144.jpg
5398220.jpg
kate middleton.png
Screen shot 2010-11-17 at 8.35.33 AM.png
6a00e551ae05e388340147e0a40772970b-800wi.jpg
kate.png
article-1330169-0C185F8C000005DC-272_306x511.jpg
article-0-0C372245000005DC-523_468x601.jpg
in.reuters.com.jpg
Kate Middleton.jpg
kate_middleton_1715627c.jpg
Kate-Middleton3.jpg
KISS140407_468x905.jpg
733fec49ccf58ac78ca4dc3638e8_grande.jpg
kate_middleton--300x300.jpg
Screen shot 2010-11-17 at 8.37.24 AM.png
3485862.jpg
11591215.jpg
11591217.jpg
r674227_4930245.jpg
Screen shot 2010-12-21 at 5.07.38 PM.png
kate-middleton-with-the-royals-in-2008.jpg
alg_resize_kate middleton_prince-william.jpg
207886-M-william.jpg
picture-3.png
picture-6.png
kate_middleton_gofg2.jpg
kate_middleton4.jpg
Within 24 hours of announcing their engagement, the blue dress Kate Middleton was wearing -a £385 Issa dress -completely sells out at Harvey Nichols in London.
kaewilliamring-420x0.jpg
katewilliam1-420x0.jpg
katewilliam-200x0.jpg
340x_royalengagement1.jpg
Prince William & Kate Middleton's wedding invitation
prince_william_kate_middleton_april28newsnec.jpg
rw_kateincar.jpg
29_royalwedding_katepippa.jpg
Kate changed into another Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design for the evening festivities at Buckingham palace
kate-2.png

