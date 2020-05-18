"Friendship is a very tricky thing." The behind-the-scenes dynamic of Roy and HG.

For 35 years, “Rampaging Roy Slaven” and “HG Nelsen” have been one of Australia’s most enduring comedy partnerships.

The pair, who are well known for their creative blend of satire and comedy, have been a staple on Australian radio and TV for decades.

But while Roy and HG have been presenting their affectionate yet irreverent parody of Australia’s obsession with sport for years, the men behind the altar egos – John Doyle (Roy) and Greig Pickhaver (HG) – have always been reluctant to share their own personal stories with the media.

Watch the trailer for Roy and HG’s interview on Australian Story below. Post continues after video.

Now, on Monday night’s episode of Australian Story, the pair are preparing to pull back the curtain on their career, as they open up about their childhoods, their friendship, and how their act works.

In a promo for the upcoming episode, the pair shared that although they have worked together for 35 years, they actually rarely socialise outside of work.

“We’ve probably dined together, our families, maybe 10 times in 35 years,” Doyle said.

“And I think it’s a protective thing that we don’t want to sully or somehow disturb whatever the rainbow connection is that makes this thing work,” he added.

“We’ve never discussed it, but I think that’s probably at the back of his mind as it is the back of mine.”

Speaking to Australian Story, Pickhaver agreed with Doyle’s sentiments.

“Friendship is a very tricky thing because we’re colleagues who ad-lib,” he said.

“So when we get together and be friends, we amuse each other by being Roy and HG. The trouble is, we come to work and we think, ‘Well, we’ve done all this’.”