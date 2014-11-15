Roxy Jacenko's Sydney home just sold for $8 million. And we have all the photos.

By ZEINAB HAMMOUD

Sydney PR guru Roxy Jacenko, 33, and her stockbroker husband, Oliver Curtis, have sold their trophy Woollahra residence for over $8 million.

The high profile couple purchased the family home for $6.6 million back in 2011. It was newly built, so to put their personal stamp on it they enlisted the help of interior designer Blainey North.

Roxy with husband Oliver and daughter Pixie.

The exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, facing vast parkland and features a pool, media room luxury and leafy views.

The Sydney home oozes a combination of glass, natural stone and rich timbers, offering a sleek yet laid back appeal, with an indoor outdoor flow.

Check out the flow here:

Outdoors. Image via realestate.com.au.