The reign of ridiculously long hair (and hair extensions) may finally be over, if Roxy Jacenko‘s newest ‘haircut’ is anything to go by.

The PR guru’s hair extensions are gone and in their place is a shorter, fresher look: the Shob, a shoulder-length bob that looks immediately more modern.

Island ???? hair >> ✈️ and a pair of little Hunty’s briefs as a backdrop ???? A post shared by Roxy Jacenko (@roxyjacenko) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

“Short hair is a thing,” she captioned an in-salon snap posted on Instagram.