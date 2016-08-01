As their dad spends his first birthday behind bars, Pixie and Hunter Curtis aren’t letting distance or a lack of communication get in the way of their ability to sing Oliver Curtis a birthday tune.

Posting on her Instagram this morning, PR mogul Roxy Jacenko wished her husband a very happy birthday in the way of her children singing, and it’s as cute and disorganised as you’d imagine, featuring a guest appearance by an unnamed doll and a pair of miniature doll shoes for good measure.

It’s been a little over a month since Curtis was jailed for insider trading, leaving Jacenko to run her widely successful PR business and look after their two toddler-aged children alone.

Crew!!! A photo posted by Roxy Jacenko (@roxyjacenko) on Jul 30, 2016 at 10:21pm PDT

It’s a surprisingly grounded and simple way of acknowledging Curtis’ birthday in what is perhaps a far from grounded and simple scenario, with the video characterised by Jacenko’ s very firm “GO!” at the start, launching her two kids into song.