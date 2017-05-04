Roxy Jacenko should be allowed to take off her wedding rings without persecution.

In the near 12 months since Oliver Curtis was jailed, rumours about the state of his marriage with PR mogul Roxy Jacenko have been rife.

Every week there’s a new headline about if they’re still together, whether or not she’s dating someone new, and my favourite, whether or not her engagement and wedding rings are on her finger.

If the state of a marriage and the happiness of two children weren’t at stake it would almost be comical. But those things are at stake.

On Thursday morning, an Australian media outlet published a photo of Jacenko in her workout gear alongside a headline that, in part, read, ‘Roxy ditches her wedding ring again as she flaunts her ripped abs’. Underneath was the question, ‘What will Oliver say?’

Well, for starters, not much, because he's currently in prison and unable to provide comment to the media. Secondly, though, Curtis probably knows as well as anyone, wearing a ring on one of your 10 fingers means little in the game of making a marriage work.

Sure, what engagement and wedding rings symbolise is important. What they remind you of every time you look down at your hand and see them is significant. And when said rings happen to be off at the same time as compromising photos are released, it doesn't look good.

But at the end of the day, no one has ever come forward and said a piece of jewellery saved or ended their marriage.

If someone decides to leave a marriage, no amount of silver or gold will change that.