Inside Roxy Jacenko's very complicated family situation.

PR maven Roxy Jacenko is no stranger to a bit of family drama.

Speaking with Mail Online on Saturday, the mother-of-two shared that she has no interest in reconnecting with her estranged father Nick, who she hasn’t spoken to in years.

But is there even a tiny sliver of hope for a sunny reunion between the two? “Not. A. Chance.”

“How he has treated my mother after 30 years of her dedication to our family and their business endeavours coupled with the fact he hasn’t even attempted to meet my son, Hunter, or enquire when I got cancer [explains why],” she told the tabloid.

At the launch of her new Roxy Tan line on Friday, she told Sydney Morning Herald: “I think what is going on is totally unacceptable from a father. A father is supposed to back you and build you and support you, but he didn’t do that for me. He found someone else and he moved on, which is all well and good but you also have to remember what you had no matter whether they are [aged] 37 or three. Your kid is still your kid.”