Roxy Jacenko has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Prominent PR personality Roxy Jacenko has shared the shocking news that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jacenko found a lump in her left breast while in the shower a short time after her husband Oliver Curtis was sent to jail for insider trading.

The 36-year-old revealed the diagnosis to Curtis in a call to his jail which lasted for six minutes.

Roxy Jacenko with her husband Oliver Curtis and their children Pixie and Hunter. Image via Instagram.

'He happened to phone when I was at the specialist, so I just told him then,' she told The Advertiser. 'Obviously he has got no control to be able to assist with anything, so it is particularly challenging for him.'

Amanda McLeod found out she had the breast cancer gene when she was in her 20s'. She tells Monique Bowley about what it was like having double mastectomy



The mother of two was due to have a 'partial removal' of the lump but the surgery was postponed as the cancer was larger than first thought and further testing is needed.

Roxy Jacenko hit out at ACA's Resort Roxy expose. Post continues after video...



Jacenko added that she holds the belief Curtis' case and subsequent sentence added to her health issues.

'Could this [her husband's imprisonment] have added to it? You know what? I am not going to say no,' she said.

She said the news had floored her.

"What I have experienced in the past three weeks is the most shocking thing I have ever experienced. I don’t think there is anything that could shock me more now."

Jacenko's mother Doreen Davis has also suffered from breast cancer and the gene runs in her family.

She will find out the progression of the cancer within 10 days time.

The Jacenko-Curtis family.

Image via Instagram @RoxyJacenko

