Little Roxy was found wandering the streets of Auckland with a heartbreaking note on her collar.

When a member of the public saw a little, white dog running around the shops in an Auckland suburb, they weren’t expecting to make such a heartbreaking find.

Roxy – a Jack Russell Terrier – was wearing a green collar, and her name tag bore a message from her owner.

“My name is Roxy my owner can’t look after me can you?” it read.

The “sweet natured” Roxy was then taken to Auckland’s SPCA, who have since appealed for information about the abandoned dog on Facebook.

"We are reaching out in the hope that someone recognises Roxy and can tell us more about her," the post - which has been shared over 180 times - read.

"All information we receive will be treated as confidential.

"We understand that circumstances can change for pet owners, and that sometimes families are in a position where they genuinely can't care for their animals anymore - we want you to know there is always another option and people who can help."