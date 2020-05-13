A definitive ranking of the most nightmare-inducing moments from Round the Twist.

When it comes to children’s television shows, there is one thing I am certain of: Round the Twist is undoubtedly the most horrifying ever made.

In fact, as a child, 90 per cent of the nightmares I ever had can be attributed to Round the Twist.

The fantasy series, which ran for four seasons between 1989 and 2001, followed widowed father Tony Twist and his three children – Pete, Linda and Bronson – who moved to an old lighthouse.

Mamamia’s This Glorious Mess host Andrew Daddo once appeared on Round The Twist as a friendly ghost. Post continues below.

Once the family moved in, they soon learned that the secluded lighthouse and its outhouse were haunted.

Along the way, the Twist children encountered everything from terrifying scarecrows to actual ghosts to a strange human-bird hybrid monster.

It was… a lot. And frankly, the entire series was basically nightmare fuel.

So, in memory of the show that terrified us all, here’s our definitive ranking of the scariest moments from Round the Twist.

(We apologise in advance for getting the theme song stuck in your head.)

5. The ice cream man.