Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Rosetta Comet Landing

Huge celebrations as the Rosetta spacecraft landed a probe on the surface of a comet overnight after a ten-year journey.

The probe called Philae has already started sending back signals from the comet.

Scientists had predicted the chances of success were only around 50 per cent. It is the first time anyone has attempted to land a spacecraft on a comet.

The probe has already sent out several tweets from the comet one saying “I’m on the surface but my harpoons did not fire. My team is hard at work now trying to determine why. #CometLanding”

When the scientists realised their mission had been a success huge cheers went out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpXv8bYf3XA



2. Woman accused of murder claims to be victim of domestic abuse

A woman accused of the violent stabbing death of her former partner had been the victim of years of “savage, cruel and degrading” domestic abuse, a court has heard.

24-year-old Jessica Silva faced court yesterday accused of repeatedly stabbing her ex, James Polkinghorne, 28, on the street outside her parents’ home in Marrickville, in Sydney’s inner west, in March 2012.

Fairfax Media reports that prosecutors say James Polkinghorne had threatened to kill Silva many, many times by physically assaulting her – punching her in the face, head-butting her, and even wishing gang rape upon her.

They say the history of abuse is undeniable.

Ms Silva is reported to have said she would stab Polkinghorne in a phone call just hours before the murder.

Silva has pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming she was acting in self-defence.

Fairfax Media writes that the case “will test how far a victim of domestic violence can be pushed before she can kill in self defence.”

If you or someone you know are affected by domestic violence, call the Domestic Violence Helpline in 1800 800 098 24 hours, 7 days a week

3. Prime Minister meets Aung San Suu Kyi

The Prime Minister Tony Abbott is in Myanmar where he has met with Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar’s popular opposition leader.

The PM arrived yesterday in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, where he will also attend the ASEAN-hosted East Asia Summit today before heading home for the weekend’s G20.

4. Car crash devastates country town

A step-mother and daughter have died in a car crash in Molong, near Orange in western NSW.

The 16-year-old daughter, Savanah Jade Lang, was being given a driving lesson by her mother, Kelly Sheree Landers, 39.

They collided with a car driven by a 38-year-old woman with a 1-year-old and newborn baby – these occupants were uninjured.

Savanah and Ms Landers were killed instantly.