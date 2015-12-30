Meet the New York Strippers who drugged their clients and stole their money.

One of the ringleaders of a gang of strippers who fleeced hundreds of thousands of dollars from wealthy men after drugging them say the men got what they deserved.

Roselyn Keo, who is facing conspiracy and fraud charges in New York, says the men were Wall Street a**holes with money to burn.

“It sounds so bad to say that we were, like, drugging people,” she told New York Magazine. “But it was, like, normal.”

“What’s an extra $20,000 to them? It wasn’t like we pulled them off the street. They had history. They’d been to Hustler, they’d been to Rick’s, they’d been to Scores.

“They all walked in ready to party. And yeah, we slipped an extra one that they didn’t know about. But all of it goes hand in hand — sex, drugs, and rock and roll. You know?”

Keo worked with a group of strippers and prostitutes led by Samantha Barbash, who lured men into strip clubs or hotel rooms and then took them for as much as they could.

Samantha Barbash is the First female with the biggest credit card scam ever seen in NY pic.twitter.com/Y1X8nMkaCz — Dee-Blanco (@x____Dee) June 11, 2014

“Don’t tell me you love me. That means I know I can milk you for everything, and then some,” she said.

When they weren’t up to party anymore, the women would slip them a cocktail of MDMA and ketamine designed to keep them happy and pliable.

The result: the men would wake up the next day with a hangover and a bill for tens of thousands of dollars.

“I was on the phone with American Express half the time verifying his last four digits of Social, his mother’s maiden name, his last purchases, and their name, and their location, and how much was being charged,” she said.

“I did it right in front of them. I would ask them really quickly, ‘What’s your mother’s maiden name? What’s your Social Security number?'”